Bihar Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: BJP-JD(U)-LJP vs RJD-Congress-RLSP-HAM-VIP Mahagathbandhan; Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav

Counting for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar is all set to begin at 8 AM. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments. Exit polls have predicted an advantage for the BJP-led NDA in 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. But will the actual results match the projected seats?

Voting in Bihar took place in all the seven phases. The key contest is between BJP-led NDA and RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. All eyes will be on Patna Sahib, where two-time MP (on a BJP ticket) Shatrughan Sinha is pitted against senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. This time Sinha is contesting on a Congress ticket. Another key contest is between BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav and RJD’s Misa Bharti, Lalu’s daughter. In 2014, Yadav had defeated Misa, who is Lalu Prasad Yadv's daughter, by 40,000 votes. In another keenly watched contest, former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar is pitted against BJP’s Chhedi Paswan in Sasaram. But the most important contest is in Begusarai, where Union Minister Giriraj Singh (BJP) is contesting against CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar.

All exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha election 2019 from Bihar. According to IANS-C VOTER exit poll, the NDA may win 33 seats, while the grand alliance is predicted to win only 7 seats. IndiaTV-CNX Exit Poll predicted that BJP will get 15, JD (U) -13, LJP-4 while RJD is expected to win 5, Congress 2 and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 1 seat. According to the India Today-My Axis India exit poll, the BJP-JDU alliance is set to sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar winning minimum 38 out of the 40 seats, while the RJD-Congress led 'Mahagathbandhan' may only win 2 seats.

