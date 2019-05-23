KCR's TRS wins 9 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana; BJP a surprise winner in 4

HYDERABAD: Incumbent Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which swept Assembly elections in December last year, won nine Lok Sabha seats, the BJP four and the Congress three Lok Sabha seats as the results were declared till late evening on Thursday.

The results were seen as a big setback to the TRS, which was looking to sweep the polls in the company of AIMIM-led by Asaduddin Owaisi, who won from Hyderabad by defeating his BJP rival Bhagavanth Rao. Amid expectations of a clean sweep by the ruling TRS, the BJP pulled off surprise wins in Telangana, winning four Lok Sabha seats.

TRS had kicked off its campaign for the Parliament elections, declaring that it aims to win 16 seats (leaving Hyderabad to ally AIMIM) to play a key role at the Centre. It had also predicted that neither the NDA nor UPA would get a majority on its own. BJP nominees emerged victorious in Adilabad (neighbouring Maharashtra), Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies Thursday.

What makes BJP's win more surprising is the party had lost security deposits in more than 100 out of the total 119 segments in the Assembly polls in December last year. BJP's win in Secunderabad did not come as a surprise as it is represented by the party (former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya) in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

BJP candidate in Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao had joined the party just ahead of Lok Sabha elections and Adilabad is not a known party stronghold. BJP nominee in Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who lost the Telangana Assembly polls, is known for his strong Hindutva moorings.

Sanjay Kumar's Congress rival Ponnam Prabhakar, who is a working president of the Congress in Telangana, claimed that certain comments of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made at Karimnagar on Hindus led to BJP's win. Karimnagar was earlier represented in the Lok Sabha by Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. The biggest morale booster for BJP, however, came from Nizamabad, where its nominee Aravind Dharmapuri defeated Chief Minister Rao's daughter and sitting TRS MP K Kavitha.

BJP fought the Lok Sabha seats in Telangana without any alliances. A jubilant state BJP president K Laxman hailed the party's wins in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Secunderabad and Nizamabad. "There is a massive response in Telangana. First time in the political history of Telangana for BJP, we are winning four Lok Sabha seats on our own and not less than 19 per cent votes. I feel proud as BJP's president," he said.

Post reorganisation, Telangana on April 11 witnessed polling in the first phase and an estimated 61 per cent of voters cast their ballot for the 443 candidates in the fray.

It may be recalled that TRS chief KCR, as he is popularly known among his supporters, has been trying to cobble up an anti-BJP, anti-Congress ‘federal front’, but has so far received a lukewarm response from bigwigs like Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin.

# Here are the latest election result from Telangana (11.50 PM)

#Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar were elected from their respective constituencies. Bandi Kumar defeated B Vinod Kumar (TRS), who was deputy floor leader of the TRS in Lok Sabha, in Karimnagar by 89,508 votes. Uttam Kumar Reddy, currently a member of the Legislative Assembly from Huzurnagar, won the Nalgonda seat by a margin of 25,682 votes over his TRS rival V Narasimha Reddy.

#TRS nominee M Srinivas Reddy won Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat by 77,829 votes. He defeated BJP candidate and former minister D K Aruna, who switched over the Amit Shah-led party from the Congress just before the polls from Congress.

#TRS candidate from Nagarkurnool P Ramulu won the seat by defeating Congress member Mallu Ravi by 189748 votes.

#Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, TRS nominee in Medak, won by 3.16 lakh votes over his Congress rival Anil Kumar Gali, while it's Warangal candidate Dayakar Pasunoori was declared elected by 3.50 lakh votes over his Congress rival Dommati Sambaiah.

#TRS candidate Kavitha Malothu won Mahabubabad by 1,46,663 votes. She defeated Balaram Naik Porika of Congress.

#Here Is The List Of Winning/Leading candidates In Telangana (9.50 PM)

Candidate: Party: Constituency: Margin

Adilabad SOYAM BAPU RAO BJP 58560 Result Declared

Bhongir KRV Reddy INC 5219 Result Declared

CHELVELLA Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy TRS 14772 Leading

Hyderabad ASADUDDIN OWAISI AIMIM 282186 Result Declared

Karimnagar B SANJAY KUMAR BJP 89508 Result Declared

Khammam NAMA NAGESWR RAO TRS 168062 Leading

Mahabubabad Kavitha Malothu TRS 146663 Result Declared

Malkajgiri AR REVANTH REDDY INC 10919 Result Declared

Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy TRS 316427 Result Declared

Nagarkurnool POTHUGANTI RAMULU TRS 189748 Result Declared

Nalgonda UTTAM KUMAR REDDY INC 25682 Result Declared

Nizamabad ARVIND DHARMAPURI BJP 70875 Leading

Peddapalle Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta TRS 95180 Result Declared

Secundrabad G. KISHAN REDDY BJP 62114 Leading

Warangal DAYAKAR PASUNOORI TRS 350298 Result Declared

Zahirabad BB PATIL TRS 6229 Result Declared



# Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP candidate, Bandi Sanjay Kumar wins from Karimnagar, Telangana.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: TRS candidate, Manne Srinivas Reddy has won from Mahbubnagar, Telangana, says ECI.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: INC candidate, Uttam Kumar Reddy Nalamada has won from Nalgonda, Telangana.

