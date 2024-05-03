English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
आताची मोठी बातमी, 66 प्रवाशांना घेऊन जाणारी एसटी बस अजिंठा घाटात उलटली

ST Bus Accident : छत्रपती संभाजीनगरात मोठा अपघात घडला आहे. 66 प्रवाशांना घेऊन जाणारी एसटी बस (ST Bus Accident) अजिंठा घाटात कलंडली आहे. 

राजीव कासले | Updated: May 3, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
ST Bus Accident : छत्रपती संभाजीनगरात मोठा अपघात घडला आहे. 66 प्रवाशांना घेऊन जाणारी एसटी बस (ST Bus Accident) अजिंठा घाटात कलंडली आहे. या अपघातात सात ते आठ प्रवासी जखमी झाल्याची माहिती असून जखमी प्रवाशांना रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आलं आहे. 

Tags:
maharashtraChatrapati Sambhajinagarst bus accidentAjantha GhatST Bus overturned
