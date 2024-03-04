English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
इंटरनेटवर सर्वाधिक काय पाहणं पसंत करतात लोकं? अहवालातून धक्कादायक माहिती समोर

Uses of Internet: मोबाईल हातात आल्यापासून आपण प्रत्येकजण इंटरनेटचा वापर करतो. आता भारतात सुमारे 800 दशलक्ष लोक इंटरनेट वापरतात. 

| Mar 04, 2024, 20:13 PM IST
भारतातील 86 टक्के लोकसंख्या इंटरनेट वापर करते. पण इंटरनेट वापरणारे बहुतेक लोक डेटाचा वापर कोणत्या उद्देशाने करतात? हे जाणून घेऊया.

हे लोक डेटा बहुतेक एका उद्देशासाठी वापरतात, ती म्हणजे OTT सेवा. 

एका अहवालानुसार, देशातील 80 कोटी वापरकर्त्यांपैकी सुमारे 70 कोटी लोक OTT प्लॅटफॉर्मवर ऑडिओ आणि व्हिडिओ पाहण्यासाठी इंटरनेटचा वापर करतात. 

याचा अर्थ स्पष्ट आहे की, देशात ओटीटी प्लॅटफॉर्मची मागणी वेगाने वाढताना दिसतेय.

देशातील लोकप्रिय OTT प्लॅटफॉर्ममध्ये Netflix, Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 सारख्या सेवांचा समावेश आहे.

दरम्यान लोकं केवळ यासाठीच नव्हे तर इतरही काही कारणांसाठी मोठ्या प्रमाणात इंटरनेटचा वापर करतात.

OTT व्यतिरिक्त, मोठ्या संख्येने लोक सोशल मीडिया, ऑनलाइन गेमिंग आणि डिजिटल पेमेंट सेवा वापरतात.

