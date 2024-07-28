Olympics Opening Ceremony मधील 'त्या' कृत्याने ख्रिश्चन धर्मियांच्या भावना दुखावल्या; जगभरातून संताप

The Last Supper Controversy: पॅरिस ऑलिम्पिकच्या उद्घाटन सोहळ्यामधील कार्यक्रमात ख्रिश्चन समाजाचा अवमान करण्यात आल्याचा आरोप केला जात आहे. यावरुन मोठा वादा निर्माण झाला असून अनेक नामवंत सेलिब्रिटींबरोबर सोशल मीडियावर टीकेची झोड उठल्याचं पाहायला मिळत आहे. या कार्यक्रमातील एका परफॉर्मन्समध्ये ड्रॅग क्विन्सला लिओनार्डो द विंचीच्या जगप्रसिद्ध 'लास्ट सपर'ची आठवण करुन देणाऱ्या एका जेवणाच्या टेबलवर पोज देताना दाखवण्यात आलं. या परफॉर्मन्समध्ये एकूण 18 कलाकांनी एका लांबलचक टेबलावर पोज दिल्या. या सेटअपमधील साऱ्या गोष्टी लिओनार्डो द विंचीच्या 'लास्ट सपर' या चित्रातील येशू ख्रिस्त आणि त्यांच्या बारा प्रतिकांप्रमाणे दाखवण्यात आले होते. यामध्ये सर्वांना खटकलेली गोष्ट म्हणजे एका महिलेने डोक्यावर मोठ्या आकाराचा चांदीचा हेडड्रेस परिधान केला होता. हा हेडड्रेस येशू ख्रिस्ताच्या चित्रामध्ये दाखवण्यात आलेल्या वयलाप्रमाणे सादर करण्याचा प्रयत्न झाल्याचं म्हटलं जात आहे.

ख्रिश्चन समाजाचा अपमान झाल्याचा आरोप

अन्य एका परफॉरमन्समध्ये एका व्यक्तीच्या अंगावर पूर्णपणे निळा रंग फासण्यात आला होता. या व्यक्तीला केवळ फुलं आणि फळांनी एका लाकडाने झाकून ठेवलं होतं. जवळपास नग्नावस्थेत असलेल्या या व्यक्तीला 'लास्ट सपर'साठी एक पदार्थ म्हणून सादर केल्याप्रमाणे हे सादरीकरण होतं. या दोन्ही परफॉर्मन्सचा व्हिडीओ तुफान व्हायरल होत असून हा कॅथलिक समाजाचा अवमान असल्याचा दावा अनेकांनी केला आहे.

The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian. The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation. The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren't welcome. pic.twitter.com/LgawyE6YRX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2024

This is crazy. Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at the The Last Supper with men in drag. There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate

NOT WELCOME pic.twitter.com/T88AmXbqXL — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) July 26, 2024

AN ABOMINATION The opening ceremony of the Olympics mocked Jesus by recreating "The Last Supper' with drag queens, a gay Smurf, and a few children sprinkled in there just for fun. Clearly overt pagan, satanic symbolism. And they call us conspiracy theorists. pic.twitter.com/ZDHERLl9od — VINCENT OSHANA (@VincentOshana) July 26, 2024

To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation. #notinmyname À tous les chrétiens du monde… pic.twitter.com/GusP2TR63u — Marion Maréchal (@MarionMarechal) July 26, 2024

मस्क यांनीही व्यक्त केला संताप

जगातील सर्वात श्रीमंत व्यक्ती असलेले टेस्लाचे सीईओ एलॉन मस्क यांनाही यावर प्रतिक्रिया नोंदवली आहे. "हे ख्रिश्चन समाजासाठी फारच अपमानास्पद आहे," असं मस्क यांनी म्हटलं आहे.

This was extremely disrespectful to Christians — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2024

आयोजकांचं म्हणणं काय?

एकीकडे या प्रकरणावरुन टीका होत असतानाच आयोजकांनी मात्र हा परफॉर्मन्समधून मानवामध्ये हिंसेमुळे पसरलेली उदासीनता उपहासात्मक पद्धतीने दाखवण्याचा मानस होता, असं म्हटलं आहे.

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

सोहळ्यापेक्षा वादाचीच अधिक चर्चा

सेन नदीच्या पात्रात बोटींवर झालेल्या या ओपनिंग सेरीमनीमध्ये जगप्रसिद्ध गायिका लेडी गागा, सिलीन डिऑन आणि रॅपर स्नूप डॉग हे सुद्धा सहभागी झाले होते. मात्र या कार्यक्रमानंतर ख्रिश्चन समाजाच्या भावना दुखावणारे हे दोन परफॉर्मन्सच सोशल मीडियापासून सेलिब्रिटींमध्येही फारच चर्चेत असल्याचं दिसत आहे.