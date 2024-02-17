VIDEO | युएईत सर्वात मोठं हिंदू मंदिर, पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन

|
IND
445
(130.5 ov)
196/2
(51.0 ov)
|VS
|
ENG
319
(71.1 ov)
|
SL
160
(19.0 ov)
|VS
|
AFG
118/5
(15.1 ov)
|
HK
(20.0 ov) 219/7
|VS
|
JPN
185/8 (20.0 ov)
|Hong Kong, China beat Japan by 34 runs
|
NED
(39.0 ov) 137
|VS
|
NEP
141/1 (15.2 ov)
|Nepal beat Netherlands by 9 wickets
