VIDEO | अमोल कोल्हेंनी संसदेतील प्रश्नांसदर्भात सादर केले पुरावे, दाखवला कागदपत्रांचा गठ्ठा

|
BAN
32/0
(4.0 ov)
|VS
|
ZIM
138/7
(20.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
PBKS
139/9
(20.0 ov)
|VS
|
CSK
167/9
(20.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(13.4 ov) 152/6
|VS
|
GT
147 (19.3 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(18.5 ov) 145
|VS
|
KKR
169 (19.5 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.