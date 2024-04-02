कॉंग्रेस संपवण्याचा अशोक चव्हाणांचा प्लॅन, नाना पटोलेंचा गंभीर आरोप

|
BAN
178
(68.4 ov)
268/7
(67.0 ov)
|VS
|
SL
531
(159.0 ov)
157/7 dec
(40.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
|VS
|
LSG
143/4
(17.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
OMA
(20.0 ov) 137/7
|VS
|
NAM
131/9 (20.0 ov)
|Oman beat Namibia by 6 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20.0 ov) 125/9
|VS
|
RR
127/4 (15.3 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.