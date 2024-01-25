नितीश कुमार विधानसभा विसर्जित करणार? देशात राजकीय भूकंपाची शक्यता

[field_breaking_news_title_url]
AUS
|VS
|
WI
266/8
(89.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
119/1
(23.0 ov)
|VS
|
ENG
246
(64.3 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(17.2 ov) 92
|VS
|
PAK
134/8 (20.0 ov)
|Pakistan beat New Zealand by 42 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(18.1 ov) 159/3
|VS
|
PAK
158/5 (20.0 ov)
|New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
