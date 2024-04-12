Loksabha Election | महायुतीत 9 जागांचं कुठं अडतंय? कधी सुटणार हा तिढा?

|
UAE
14/2
(2.0 ov)
|VS
|
KUW
178/8
(20.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
OMA
177/3
(20.0 ov)
|VS
|
BRN
22/3
(3.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
CRC
(14.0 ov) 80/2
|VS
|
MEX
79 (18.4 ov)
|Costa Rica beat Mexico by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(15.3 ov) 199/3
|VS
|
RCB
196/8 (20.0 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.