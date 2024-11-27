मराठा महासंघाचा फडणवीसांना मुख्यमंत्रिपदासाठी पाठिंबा; म्हणाले, 'फडणवीस...'

|
SA
80/4
(20.4 ov)
|VS
|
SL
|Full Scorecard →
|
NGR
141/6
(20.0 ov)
|VS
|
SRL
0/0
(0.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(144.1 ov) 450/9 dec
(46.1 ov) 152
|VS
|
BAN
269/9 dec (98.0 ov)
132 (38.0 ov)
|West Indies beat Bangladesh by 201 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
ZIM
(32.3 ov) 145
|VS
|
PAK
148/0 (18.2 ov)
|Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
