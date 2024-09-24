VIDEO | जरांगेंच्या उपोषणाचा 8वा दिवस; उपोषणामुळे जरांगे पाटलांची प्रकृती खालावली

|
ENG
|VS
|
AUS
53/2
(12.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
MLI
43
(17.0 ov)
|VS
|
MAW
28/1
(1.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
(91.5 ov) 305
(94.2 ov) 309
|VS
|
NZ
340 (90.5 ov)
211 (71.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 63 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(91.2 ov) 376
(64.0 ov) 287/4 dec
|VS
|
BAN
149 (47.1 ov)
234 (62.1 ov)
|India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.