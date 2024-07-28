नाशिकमध्ये राष्ट्रवादीच्या बैठकीला नरहरी झिरवळांची दांडी; चर्चांना उधाण

|
ENG
376
(75.4 ov)
0/0
(0.2 ov)
|VS
|
WI
282
(75.1 ov)
175
(52.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
0/0
(0.0 ov)
|VS
|
IND
|Full Scorecard →
|
IRE
(58.3 ov) 250
(36.1 ov) 158/6
|VS
|
ZIM
210 (71.3 ov)
197 (71.0 ov)
|Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
(19.2 ov) 170
|VS
|
IND
213/7 (20.0 ov)
|India beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.