Sharad Pawar Speech | राज्यात रोजगार निर्माण करण्याची गरज-शरद पवार

|
NZ
179
(43.1 ov)
111/3
(41.0 ov)
|VS
|
AUS
383
(115.1 ov)
164
(51.1 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NEP
115/3
(14.0 ov)
|VS
|
NED
120
(19.3 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
AFG
(54.5 ov) 155
(75.4 ov) 218
|VS
|
IRE
263 (83.4 ov)
111/4 (31.3 ov)
|Ireland beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(103.2 ov) 307
(61.0 ov) 192/5
|VS
|
ENG
353 (104.5 ov)
145 (53.5 ov)
|India beat England by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.