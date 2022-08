Star sprinter Hima Das narrowly missed out qualifying for the finals of the women's 200m sprint at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday. India's Hima Das finished third in the 200 semi-finals 2 clocking 23.42 seconds. Namibia's Christine Mboma topped the tally with 22.93 seconds while Australia's Ella Connolly was just one second faster than Hima. Overall, Hima Das was 10th among 24 semi-finalists and missed out on the qualification for the final by 0.01s. The Indian sprinter has a personal best of 22.88s in the 200m.While the two fastest sprinters from each round in heat will receive automatic qualification, the two other fastest sprinters among those who don't qualify automatically will also make it to the playoffs.

Hima is a former junior world champion and also bagged the silver medal in the women`s 400m race at the 2018 Asian Games.Hima Das will be in action next in the women`s 4x100m event on Saturday.

Check Day 9 India schedule of CWG 2022 here

When Sehwag's 'fake' tweet on Hima went viral

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag made Hima viral on the internet as he fell prey to the fake news of the sprinter winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Sehwag had sent the tweet on opening day of the competition while the Track and Field was yet to start in Birmingham. The tweet was live for a long time before Sehwag realised his mistake. There was no clarification given by Sehwag that he had tweeted a fake news but he did delete the tweet later. This was not before he was massively trolled for not keeping up with the happenings at the CWG 2022 and believing in fake news on social media.

Hima is among India's brightest talents in Track and Field and is expected to get better in the events to come in later half of the year.