Team India will begin their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with an aim to increase the number of medals from 40 to over 50. First up will be the women's hockey team who will be playing for the bronze medal vs New Zealand. They were knocked out of the gold medal match in a controversial semi-final clash vs Australia where the clock timer did not start in time for which the International Hockey Federation has already apologised to Hockey India and its fans.

The other big match is between Indian women's cricket team as they take on world champions Australia in the final of the T20 competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Harmapreet Kaur's team has already assured the silver for India by qualifying for the final but they will be looking for the gold in their debut in CWG. The team has won 3 games on the trot since the narrow loss to Australians in the opening encounter. Team India will be looking to beat the Aussies this time around.

Not to forget, Indian badminton team will be in action as well in their respective semi-finals. Tokyo medallist PV Sindhu will be in action as well alongside Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth. There are five medals to be won in badminton, in total.

The Indian boxing team will go for four gold medals today later in the day. Amit Panghal will be in action in his flyweight category.

India have won 40 medals in Commonwealth Games 2022 so far and with Archery and Shooting missing in this competition, India will look to take the tally beyond 50, which should be called as one of the successful campaigns for India. Two days are remaining in CWG, with plenty of finals still to be played in which Indians are in action.