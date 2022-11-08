topStoriesenglish
Deoband railway station in UP to be REVAMPED with world-class facilities, details here

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that there are plans to develop Deoband as a world-class station and to give it a "shape" of the Bala Sundari Devi temple, reports agencies. 

Nov 08, 2022
Indian Railways have been working relentlessly to give railway stations a revamped look and to add world-class facilities to give passengers the best travel experience. After Indian Railway redeveloped multiple railway stations like the Gauriganj railway station, and Gujarat’s Chhayapuri railway station, the Railway officials are set to revamp the Deoband Railway station. Deoband railway station is one of the 200 railway stations chosen for modernization. The inspection was done on how to turn it into a world-class station. The Union Minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnav on Monday visited the station to take stock of the development works planned under the project.

The Minister, during his visit to the station, spoke with railway authorities and discussed measures required for turning Deoband station into a world-class station. While speaking to the media after the inspection, he said that the railways are preparing a master plan to modernize about 200 stations in the country.

Deoband station has also been chosen under the initiative. The station has religious importance, and in view of the same, the railways have decided to convert it into a world-class modern station, and re-development work would be started very soon, the Minister said.

The Railway ministry is discussing a plan to model the Deoband station here after a prominent temple located in the area. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said there are plans to develop Deoband as a world-class station and the idea of giving it the "shape" of the Bala Sundari Devi temple is also being considered.

He said deliberations were taking place on this. The minister was here to take stock of ongoing construction work at the Deoband railway station. He also went to the Bala Sundari Devi temple to offer prayers.

The railways have already started redeveloping many stations in the country with plans for the provision of modern amenities for rail passengers like a food court, waiting lounge, children's play area, and expansion of existing infrastructure including station building. 

