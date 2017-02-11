Delay in swearing-in is to break AIADMK, will start 'new kinds of protest' from Sunday: Sasikala

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Saturday alleged that the delay in her being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is to break the party and warned of 'new kind of protest' in the state if she's not invited soon.

"I think the delay (in swearing in) is to break the party," she told reporters here after meeting the legislators supporting her at a beach resort near her.

According to her, till Saturday they had waited for Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao's decision.

"Tomorrow we will fight in a different manner," Sasikala said when asked to comment on the absence of response from the Governor, 48 hours after she staked claim to form the government.

Earlier in the day, speaking to the party cadres Sasikala said she believes in democracy and justice and maintaining patience.

"Only to some extent we can be patient. After that we all together would do what needs to be done," she said.

She said the AIADMK party is like an iron fort and cannot be shaken by anybody.

However, she did not elaborate what she meant by protesting in "another form".

Referring to the "time delay" by the Governor in inviting her to form the government, Sasikala said it appeared "as if the delay was happening to facilitate a split in our party".

Speaking to reporters here after returning from the resort where she held a meeting with her party MLAs, Sasikala said she met all the legislators and they were "all fine", adding that she had the satisfaction of meeting "AIADMK family members".

"I feel good," she said.

"Please wait and see," Sasikala said when asked if her party was contemplating taking any legal steps in the matter.

Earlier in the day, Sasikala wrote a letter to the Governor, urging him to take immediate steps to swear her in as the chief minister at the earliest. She also informed the Governor that she was ready to parade the AIADMK MLAs supporting her before him.

In the letter, she wrote that on Thursday, she submitted an "elaborate presentation to invite me to form the government as I have an absolute majority", besides presenting the original letter and true copy of the resolution electing her as the AIADMK Legislature Party Leader.

Sasikala said she believed that the Governor would "act immediately to save the sovereignty of the Constitution, democracy and the interest" of Tamil Nadu.

Meeting partymen at her residence, Sasikala gave a veiled warning over the "delay" in being sworn in and said, "We are being patient because of our belief in fairness and trust in democracy. But, we can be patient only to a limit. Beyond that, we will decide what to do."

Meanwhile, the sprawling Raj Bhavan campus here in Guindy has come under a security blanket with a large police contingent keeping a vigil.

Meanwhile, in more support for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, three AIADMK Lok Sabha MPs today joined his camp.

MPs from Namakkal and Krishnagiri, P R Sundaram and K Ashok Kumar, extended their support to Panneerselvam, who has raised a banner of revolt against AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala.

Later in the evening, AIADMK MP V Sathyabama came out in support of Panneerselvam, saying he enjoys the support of the people.

Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan has already extended support to Panneerselvam.

Representing the textile city of Tirupur in Lok Sabha, Sathyabama blamed Sasikala for favouring those who were "rejected" by late Jayalalithaa.

In a veiled attack on Sasikala, she said "a priest, though venerable, cannot become God, and similarly nobody can become Amma."

"Today, those were rejected by Amma are holding big positions there (Sasikala group)," Satyabama said, flanked by Panneerselvam and other leaders of his faction.

She said Panneerselvam would "continue in office" and fulfil all the schemes that were envisioned by Amma for the people.

"People's support is there. I was flooded with phone calls from voters of my constituency to take a good decision," she said.

People consider only late Jayalalithaa as "Amma," she said and added that it will be Panneerselvam who will be able to take forward her work.

She also voiced Pannerselvam's choice phrase of "dharma will triumph."

Panneerselvam openly revolted against Sasikala on February 7, two days after she was elected the Legislature Party leader for her elevation as Chief Minister.

He had alleged that he was forced to step down as Chief Minister to make way for Sasikala.