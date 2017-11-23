Can't guarantee permanent playing slots for Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja: Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been integral parts of all-conquering India in Test cricket, but skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that he can't guarantee permanent first XI slots for the spin duo when the team travels aboard.

"I can't commit to that 100 per cent when we play abroad that we will be playing with two spinners, to be honest. It is because we need to have a look at the balance of the side as well," Kohli said on the eve of the second Test against Sri Lanka, to be played at Nagpur.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja are top-ranked Test all-rounders, and Kohli acknowledged their batting abilities.

"Obviously, those two guys with their batting abilities are both contenders to start a Test match depending upon the batsmen we are up against in the opposition," Kohli added.

Kohli then explained the rationale that will decide whether to play Ashwin or Jadeja.

"It's very important to understand if a left-arm spinner is bowling to five right-handers or the off-spinner is bowling to four left-handers. Just because of the angle the ball coming in makes so much difference against a spinner. And it can turn away from you at some stage in the Test match. Those are very minor factors that you assess before picking the first spinner in overseas conditions."

In the series opener against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kohli gave Ashwin only eight overs, in the first Lanka's first innings; while Jadeja got to bowl to two overs – one each in each innings.

India opted to use a green top in Kolkata, considering their upcoming tour of South Africa.

India's tour of South Africa starts on December 30, with a two-day warm-up match. The tour comprises of three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.

