India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Cricket world bows to milestone-man Virat Kohli

Sehwag was not the only one to heap praise on India captain. Yesterday, England legends – Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan – hailed Kohli is the best in the world.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 03, 2017, 19:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag pretty well summed up Virat Kohli's incredible run-scoring form. Soon after Kohli brought up his sixth double hundred on Sunday during second day's play of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka, Viru said that the India captain is scoring for fun.

Kohli, 29, became the first ever captain in Test cricket to his six double hundreds. And it was one of the many records, the right-handed batsman has scripted in the Delhi Test. On Day 1, he became the first captain to score a hat-trick of tons in a three-match Test series.

Sehwag, who is doing TV commentary for the official broadcasters of the India-Sri Lanka series, said "Kohli is scoring double hundreds for fun. He scored a double ton last Sunday, then went to Zaheer Khan's reception, danced his heart out and now he has scored another double hundred."

Also read: Delhi smog hits Kotla Test, Lanka players play with mask on

Yes, Kohli scored 213 runs in Nagpur last Sunday to set up a record-equalling win for India, and take a 1-0 lead after the rain-marred draw in Kolkata.

Sehwag was not the only one to heap praise on India captain. Yesterday, England legends – Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan – hailed Kohli is the best in the world.

Then, on Sunday Kohli related hashtags dominated Twitter. Here are some tweets.

At the close of Day 2, India were still leading by 406 runs after reducing Lanka to 131 for three. Angelo Mathews and skipper Dinesh Chandimal were unbeaten on 57 and 25 runs respectively.

