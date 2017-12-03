India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Cricket world bows to milestone-man Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag pretty well summed up Virat Kohli's incredible run-scoring form. Soon after Kohli brought up his sixth double hundred on Sunday during second day's play of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka, Viru said that the India captain is scoring for fun.

Kohli, 29, became the first ever captain in Test cricket to his six double hundreds. And it was one of the many records, the right-handed batsman has scripted in the Delhi Test. On Day 1, he became the first captain to score a hat-trick of tons in a three-match Test series.

Sehwag, who is doing TV commentary for the official broadcasters of the India-Sri Lanka series, said "Kohli is scoring double hundreds for fun. He scored a double ton last Sunday, then went to Zaheer Khan's reception, danced his heart out and now he has scored another double hundred."

Yes, Kohli scored 213 runs in Nagpur last Sunday to set up a record-equalling win for India, and take a 1-0 lead after the rain-marred draw in Kolkata.

Sehwag was not the only one to heap praise on India captain. Yesterday, England legends – Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan – hailed Kohli is the best in the world.

Then, on Sunday Kohli related hashtags dominated Twitter. Here are some tweets.

6th double hundred for Virat in less than 500 days. Special players make it count and Virat Kohli is extra special. Amazing intent right from the beginning.#INDvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 3, 2017

Short of words to describe this man. Speechless. Wherever you are, just stand up , admire and salute the genius, that is Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/Z041urCnYV — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 3, 2017

Back to back 200s for Kohli. Called it when he had 46. Even allowing for Sri Lanka’s attack, it’s extraordinary. #INDvSL — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) December 3, 2017

Waah mere cheeteehh! Another double century!! It's unreal how you outperform yourself each time Keep it up stage set for 300 Go for it @imVkohli — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 3, 2017

Congrats @imVkohli - just awesome ! Who’s the best test batsman in the world at the moment & why ?

Very interested to hear my followers thoughts @piersmorgan @KP24 @DGoughie @MichaelVaughan @MClarke23 @SMCricketLive @DGoughie A - Kohli

B - Smith

C - AB

D - Williamson https://t.co/gKPGVJusPY — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 3, 2017

At the close of Day 2, India were still leading by 406 runs after reducing Lanka to 131 for three. Angelo Mathews and skipper Dinesh Chandimal were unbeaten on 57 and 25 runs respectively.