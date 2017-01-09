On MS Dhoni stepping down as captain: BCCI didn't ask him to do so, clarifies MSK Prasad

New Delhi: On whether or not did the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ask MS Dhoni to step down as limited-overs captain, MSK Prasad, India's chairman of selectors has said that the board did not do so and it was a decision taken by himself.

The clarification came after it was reported that Dhoni was asked to step down as captain, considering the fact that Virat Kohli was the right man to lead the team across formats.

Speaking to Cricketnext, Prasad said that stepping down as skipper after nine years was Dhoni's personal decision.

"There was no pressure on Dhoni to resign from captaincy. It was his personal decision. He informed me during the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Jharkhand and Gujarat in Nagpur," the former India wicket-keeper said.

Prasad, who replaced Sandeep Patil as the chief selector in September last year, hailed Dhoni and said that his job is now to guide Kohli.

"Dhoni is an honest man and the decision didn't come as a surprise. It was timed perfectly as Kohli needs enough matches to settle down going into the Champions Trophy. I thank Dhoni for his contribution, but his job doesn't end here and he needs to guide Kohli."

The selectors earlier named India's 15-man squads for upcoming limited-overs series against England. Dhoni was picked in both teams as a wicket-keeper batsman.