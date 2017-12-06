Spokesperson quashes Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding rumours

New Delhi: Reports of Virat Kohli getting married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma surfaced on Wednesday even as India cricket team disappointingly settled for a draw with Sri Lanka in the third and final Test match in Delhi.

But the rumour, which claimed that the couple was likely to tie the knot between December 11-13 in Milan, was soon quashed by their spokesperson, saying "there is absolutely no truth to it."

It's understandable that the rumour got extra airtime just after the end of India-Sri Lanka Test series. Kohli has already been rested from the upcoming limited overs' series against the visiting Lankans as a preparation for next year's South Africa tour.

Speculations are rife that the high profile wedding may take place as before the start of India's tour of South Africa.

The denial came after TV channels reported that the couple was likely to tie the knot in December.

Interestingly, a similar rumour emerged last December when the couple took time-off together.

Kohli, 29, led India to a record-equalling ninth successive Test series wins. It's India's ninth consecutive series victory under Kohli, since his elevation as the full-time captain in 2015, thus sharing the record for most such wins England (1884-1892) and Australia (2005-2008).

The right-handed batsmen hit two successive double hundreds in the series, and broke many batting records.