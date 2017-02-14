Virender Sehwag hits out at troll who criticised him for calling India's blind cricket team 'other Men in Blue'

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was criticised on Twitter recently after he called Indian blind cricket team as the 'other Men in Blue'.

After India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to defend T20 Blind World Cup, the Nawab of Nazafgarh tweeted, "Congratulations to our #OtherMenInBlue on winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind. They have lit up smiles for a billion people."

Congratulations to our #OtherMenInBlue on winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind. They have lit up smiles for a billion people. pic.twitter.com/sEZiz2mXxU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2017

While the tweet was meant in right spirit, it did got go well with some of Viru's fans, who felt offended with him using the phrase 'other Men in Blue.'

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Delhi batsman's tweet:

@virendersehwag You are disrespecting them by calling them OTHER MEN IN BLUE...they are also MEN IN BLUE — ACHIN MADAN (@achin_madan) February 12, 2017

@virendersehwag first of all they not othermeninblue they are also men in blue n we r proud of them ! — Manjunath Patil (@patilmanj45) February 13, 2017

While Sehwag generally doesn't reply to trolls, one of the tweets caught his attention.

"Reddy has a point, @virendersehwag! The team led by Kohli won't be called 'other', right?" tweeted one of his followers.

Sehwag then reminded him that #TheOtherMenInBlue was a hashtag which was the theme of the Indian team.

"@GauravPandhi Better do some research before commenting.But research &media/you don't go hand in hand.It is their official campaign theme," Sehwag tweeted.

. @GauravPandhi Better do some research before commenting.But research &media/you don't go hand in hand.It is their official campaign theme. pic.twitter.com/LplsoeZATf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 14, 2017

Batting first in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final, Pakistan scored 197 runs in 20 overs. India chased down the stiff target with nine wickets in hand.

Indian opener Prakasha Jayaramaiah was the hero of India's innings as he remained unbeaten on 99. Ajay Kumar Reddy was the only Indian batsman to be dismissed.