Watch: Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad thrashes selfie seeking fan

In India, he is infamously known for comparing himself to Virat Kohli.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 12:26
Watch: Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad thrashes selfie seeking fan
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad thrashed a fan who was seeking a selfie with the cricketer.

According to reports in Pakistani media, the incident happened after Shehzad's team suffered from a loss in Quaid-e-Azam trophy match in Sialkot.

The video of the incident went viral.

Shehzad, 25, threw away the fan's mobile phone even as his team-mate Umar Gul tried to calm the batsman down.

Known as the drama queen for his many selfies, Shehzad has involved in many controversies. Earlier, he was trolled by Pakistani fans for facking injury during a series in West Indies.

He has played 13 Tests, 79 ODIs and 51 T20Is, scoring 982, 2597 and 1304 runs with 10 combined hundreds.

He is the only Pakistani batsman to have scored centuries in all three formats of the game.

TAGS

Ahmed ShehzadSelfieVirat KohliPakistan Cricketcricket videoselfiecricket news

