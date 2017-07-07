WATCH: Virat Kohli gives MS Dhoni perfect birthday gift, ramps up a six to finish innings in 5th ODI vs West Indies

New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli carved yet another ravishing innings as India wrapped up the five-match ODI series 3-1 with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over lacklustre West Indies, at Kingston, Jamaica.

The century notched up by the skipper was his 28th in ODI, putting him alongside Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya on the list of most tons in the 50-over format. Much to add, the 28-year-old surpassed his batting idol Sachin Tendulkar, to become the batsman with the most number of centuries in a chasing cause. Virat has 18 such centuries to his name, one more than the Master Blaster.

But what makes his entire innings special in the eyes of his fans is the manner in which the Delhi batsman finished off the game. It rather seemed to be a perfect gift to his teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who turns 36 today.

Roston Chase had stepped in for the 37th over with India requiring 9 runs to win. Pushing three singles, India had reduced the gap to mere 6 runs. Roston's fifth ball of the over was a tossed up delivery on off-stump, as Kohli went for a mighty-wristy flick, high over long-on to ramp up a six and thus finished off the game in style, or to be more precise 'in Dhoni-esque style'.

Dhoni is popularly known as the master of finishing matches with a six. His trademark style to finish off matches in style has kept the fans on their feet for years. Virat's similar strike at Kingston seemed to be a perfect gift to his teammate, who continues to teach him the art of captaincy.

Watch the moment here:

India will now gear up to face the Windies in the one-off T20 encounter at Sabina Park, Kingston on July 9.

Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle has been recalled to the 13-man squad announced on Tuesday, while Jason Holder has been rested for the game.