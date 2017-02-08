close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»

Brief stair climbing is good for heart health

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 13:18
Brief stair climbing is good for heart health
Representational image

New Delhi: According to a new study conducted by researchers, brief stair climbing can have major benefits for heart.

Researchers recruited 31 sedentary but otherwise healthy women and tested the effect of two different protocols, each of which required a 10-minute time commitment, including warm-up, cool down and recovery periods.

The exercise sessions were conducted three times a week over the course of six weeks.

 

Heart disease, cancer risk can be mitigated this way too – Read
MUST READ
Heart disease, cancer risk can be mitigated this way too – Read

"Stair climbing is a form of exercise anyone can do in their own home, after work or during the lunch hour," said Martin Gibala, professor at McMaster University in Canada.

"This research takes interval training out of the lab and makes it accessible to everyone," said Gibala.

Previous studies have proven the benefits of vigorous stair climbing over sustained periods of time-up to 70 minutes a week - but scientists set out to determine if sprint interval training (SIT), which involves brief bursts of vigorous exercise separated by short periods of recovery, was an effective and time-efficient alternative for improving cardiorespiratory fitness.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 13:18

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.