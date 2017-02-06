Cancer-fighting foods: Seven reasons to eat more whole grains
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 10:37
New Delhi: We all know that whole grains are healthier than refined grains, proving immense health benefits. A diet rich in whole grains has been shown to lower the risk of several diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and some forms of cancer.
Whole grains - such as wheat flour, oatmeal, corn, brown rice - contain fiber-rich bran, nutrient-packed germ and starchy endosperm, which are all natural parts and are good for your health. Whereas, refined grains, such as white flour, lose vitamins, minerals and fiber when processed.
Here is what makes these foods high in potential anti-cancer activity:
- Dietary fiber – It is present in all whole grains and helps reduce constipation and other digestive problems, while lowering your risk of heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. It also can help weight control.
- Resistant starch - A kind of carbohydrate that our body does not digest, which may help you maintain body weight. Research shows that resistant starch helps the body resist colorectal cancer.
- Polyphenols – occurs in whole grains, including phenolic acids and flavonoids. They play an important role in maintaining your health and wellness. A number of research studies have shown the usefulness of polyphenols in the prevention of cancer.
- Antioxidants - Several research studies have shown antioxidants can help prevent the free radical damage that is associated with cancer. Antioxidant-rich foods offer a wide range of health benefits, including your heart, brain, and eyes. They also help in slowing the natural aging process.
- Lignans - A large group of chemical compounds found in plant-based foods including flaxseeds, sesame and pumpkin seeds, and rye. Studies have supported role of lignans in prevention of some cancers.
- Saponins - These are plant compounds being studied for their anti-cancer properties.
- Phytic acid - Found in grains and legumes, is being studied in the prevention of cancer.
Add whole grains to your diet and reduce your risk of cancer!
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 10:37
