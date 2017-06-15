close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Diarrhoea can actually make you healthy

In a new study, investigators explore the immune mechanism that drives diarrhea, concluding that it does play a critical role in pathogen clearance in the early stages of infection.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 15:39
Diarrhoea can actually make you healthy
Representational image

New Delhi: Researchers say that diarrhea can actually give us a healthy lifestyle.

In a new study, investigators explore the immune mechanism that drives diarrhea, concluding that it does play a critical role in pathogen clearance in the early stages of infection.

The new study, published in Cell Host and Microbe, also uncovers a previously unrecognized role for interleukin-22, an immune system molecule, in the host's defense against infection.

"The hypothesis that diarrhea clears intestinal pathogens has been debated for centuries," said corresponding author Jerrold Turner, MD, PhD, of the BWH Departments of Pathology and Medicine.

"Its impact on the progression of intestinal infections remains poorly understood. We sought to define the role of diarrhea and to see if preventing it might actually delay pathogen clearance and prolong disease."

To investigate, researchers used a mouse model infected with Citrobacter rodentium, the mouse equivalent of an E. coli infection.

Using this model, they saw an increase in the permeability of the intestinal barrier within just two days of infection -- well before inflammation and epithelial damage.

In particular, they uncovered a critical role for interleukin-22 that in turn influences another molecule called claudin-2, previously known to be involved in causing diarrhea.

They found that diarrhea resulting from the signaling of these two molecules helped promote pathogen clearance and limited disease severity.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

DiarrhoeaHealthy Lifestylehealth newsresearchers

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Practise meditation, yoga daily to &#039;reverse&#039; stress-causing DNA reactions!
Health

Practise meditation, yoga daily to 'reverse' stre...

THIS couple survives on minimal food and their diet will surprise you!
Health

THIS couple survives on minimal food and their diet will su...

This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating food – Find out why!
Health

This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating f...

Want to control your appetite? Eating this might help!
Health

Want to control your appetite? Eating this might help!

Recreational activity may increase risk of facial fractures, other injuries in elderly
Health

Recreational activity may increase risk of facial fractures...

Obesity can up risk of rheumatoid arthritis in women, says study
Health

Obesity can up risk of rheumatoid arthritis in women, says...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video