Exercise is the only solution to keep office frustration at bay – Read

New Delhi: There's only one way to deal with all the professional frustration that a person faces in office – exercise.

To prevent them from spilling over into the house, scientists suggest taking a brisk walk or a long swim.

A study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology tracked participants` sleep patterns and daytime physical movements found employees who recorded an average of more than 10,900 steps each day were less likely to perpetuate abuse at home than those recording fewer than 7,000.

"Research shows employees who are mistreated at work are likely to engage in similar behaviors at home," said University of Central Florida`s College of Business management professor Shannon Taylor, who teamed up with researchers from Illinois and Wisconsin for the study.

"If they`ve been belittled or insulted by a supervisor, they tend to vent their frustration on members of their household.

Our study shows that happens because they`re too tired to regulate their behavior.

"The study concludes sleep and exercise are intervention points that can be leveraged to prevent the spread of harmful behavior. Study participants included 118 MBA students with full-time jobs who took a survey and then wore activity monitors for a week.

A follow-up survey was then sent to the participants` cohabitants.Taylor said the study found that burning an additional 587 calories can reduce the harmful effects of mistreatment and help prevent it from carrying into the home.