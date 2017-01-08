How fatal can Post-traumatic disorder (PTSD) be?
New Delhi: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental disorder that can develop after a person is exposed to a traumatic event, such as sexual assault, warfare, traffic collisions, or other threats on a person's life.
These are fatal symptoms of post-traumatic disorder (PTSD):
1) Panic attacks: a feeling of intense fear, with shortness of breath, dizziness, sweating, nausea and racing heart.
2) Physical symptoms: chronic pain, headaches, stomach pain, diarrhea, tightness or burning in the chest, muscle cramps or low back pain.
3) Feelings of mistrust: losing trust in others and thinking the world is a dangerous place.
4) Problems in daily living: having problems functioning in your job, at school, or in social situations.
5) Substance abuse: using drugs or alcohol to cope with the emotional pain.
6) Relationship problems: having problems with intimacy, or feeling detached from your family and friends.
7) Depression: persistent sad, anxious or empty mood; loss of interest in once-enjoyed activities; feelings of guilt and shame; or hopelessness about the future.
8) Suicidal thoughts: thoughts about taking one’s own life.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Virender Sehwag finally speaks up on MS Dhoni stepping down as captain – Here's what he said
- MS Dhoni steps down as captain: Here's how Pakistani cricketers reacted
- Heart disease: Five simple ways to prevent it!
- India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
- ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli still second in batsmen charts; Ashwin-Jadeja top bowlers' standings