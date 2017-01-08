close
How fatal can Post-traumatic disorder (PTSD) be?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 08:24
New Delhi: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental disorder that can develop after a person is exposed to a traumatic event, such as sexual assault, warfare, traffic collisions, or other threats on a person's life.

These are fatal symptoms of post-traumatic disorder (PTSD):

1) Panic attacks: a feeling of intense fear, with shortness of breath, dizziness, sweating, nausea and racing heart.

2) Physical symptoms: chronic pain, headaches, stomach pain, diarrhea, tightness or burning in the chest, muscle cramps or low back pain.

3) Feelings of mistrust: losing trust in others and thinking the world is a dangerous place.  

4) Problems in daily living: having problems functioning in your job, at school, or in social situations.

5) Substance abuse: using drugs or alcohol to cope with the emotional pain.

6) Relationship problems: having problems with intimacy, or feeling detached from your family and friends.

7) Depression: persistent sad, anxious or empty mood; loss of interest in once-enjoyed activities; feelings of guilt and shame; or hopelessness about the future.

8) Suicidal thoughts: thoughts about taking one’s own life. 

First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 07:21

