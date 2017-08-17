Mind blown! Agonising muscle cramp makes man's calf wriggle like a foetus in a mother's womb – Watch video

New Delhi: Muscling up in the gym for hours to get that monster body is not easy and muscle cramps are a common occurrence among bodybuilders and weightlifters due to intense exercise regimens.

But, Angel Bermudez from California probably suffered from what can be called the 'mother of all post-workout cramps'.

Sitting in his after his workout, Bermudez posted a video of the cramp on his calf which actually looks like a foetus wriggling in its mother's womb.

The 50-second video has gone viral ever since it was shared on social media and shows the muscles contracting all by themselves as if they were alive, making Bermudez moaning in agony and pain.

Cramps can last between few seconds to minutes and occur most commonly in the legs.

Check out the video below:

(Video courtesy: One N Only)