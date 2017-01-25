Obesity has many reasons, one them is impulsiveness: Study
New Delhi: A new study says that impulsiveness may lead to obesity and may make a person abnormally fat.
Researchers at University of Texas at Dallas showed that impulsive personality - the tendency to consistently react with little forethought - is the key factor that links brain patterns of impulsivity and a high body mass index (BMI).
"Our research points to impulsive personality as a risk factor for weight gain," said Francesca Filbey, associate professor in the School of Behavioural and Brain Sciences and the Centre for BrainHealth.
"Thus, addressing impulsive personality traits is essential to developing effective weight management programs that can help the 70 per cent of Americans who are overweight or obese," said Filbey.
Researchers recruited 45 individuals, ages 22 to 43 with an average BMI of 30.7, and analysed three separate measures to understand the role of impulsivity in body weight, including a self-report, neuropsychological testing and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).
For the self-report, researchers used an impulsive sensation-seeking scale to gauge innate personality characteristics.
(With PTI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks using aeroplanes, says intelligence; security beefed up for Republic Day
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit dips 54% to Rs 503.7 crore