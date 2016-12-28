Pancreatic cancer: Know the common symptoms of the disease!

New Delhi: Pancreatic cancer is considered one of the most virulent forms of cancer. It usually occurs when a malignant tumor forms in the pancreas and doesn't give rise to any signs and symptoms until it's advanced. Since the disease is seldom detected, it has become a leading cause of cancer deaths. People who are suffering from persistent pancreas infection and obesity are at high risk of pancreatic cancer.

Here are some common symptoms of pancreatic cancer which we all should know:

Jaundice

Pancreatic cancer can cause jaundice or yellowing of the skin and eyes. And it is because the passage of bilirubin, a byproduct of liver metabolism, which travels through the bile duct and pancreas is blocked due to cancer cells signifying jaundice.

Change in stool colour

One of the common symptom of pancreatic cancer is the light-coloured stools.

Dark coloured urine

Most people with pancreatic cancer have dark coloured urine as the bile pigment gets accumulated in the liver and excess of the pigment is excreted through urine.

Abdominal pain

If you experience severe pain in the upper abdomen and back frequently, then you might be suffering from pancreatic cancer. The cancerous cells in the pancreas press against the nerves present in the abdomen causing the pain.

Bloating and indigestion

People with pancreatic cancer suffer from bloating and indigestion. If you are experiencing symptoms like lack of appetite, nausea, diarrhoea and or weight loss along with indigestion, then consult a doctor.