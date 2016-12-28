Walking barefoot on green grass will help you THIS way!

New Delhi: All of us at some point in time have heard this from our elders as a piece of health advice—'walk barefoot on green grass in the morning and evening'. Right? Ever thought is there really any health benefit associated with walking on grass? Well, even if you haven't, you should know that there indeed are many positives related to this grandma's old saying. When you walk barefoot on grass, soil, sand or any natural surface, it has several health benefits—and the process is called Earthing or grounding which is crucial for healing.

According to The Health Site, there are plenty of benefits which we can get by walking barefoot on grass every morning and evening. Let's get going and figure out the TOP 5 health benefits of walking on luscious green grass:

Connection with mother earth

Yes! It is indeed true that when you walk barefoot there happens a connection with earth's natural energy. So, when this exchange of energy happens between you and earth, it sort of cleanses all your negative energies and thoughts.

Relaxes mind, body, soul

While walking on the green grass in the mornings is helpful in reliving your mind, body and soul. In the morning, when you inhale fresh air, it automatically lets your body work in a healthy manner. Sunlight, fresh air and the whole morning atmosphere adds to relaxing your body as it produces calming hormones.

Good for eyes

Our elders have often told us about how eyes get benefited the most with morning barefoot walks. Foot is connected to the entire body parts so when you walk, the stress lies on first, second and third toes which happen to be the reflexology points for the eyes. According to The Health Site, the foot has points for the eyes, ears, lungs, nerves of the face, stomach, spleen, brain, kidneys and many more organs, so when we walk on grass, these areas are gently stimulated, helping your entire body stay healthy.

Vitamin D benefits

When you walk on the grass barefoot in the mornings, the sun replenishes your vitamin D stores automatically, in a way helping you keep bone and joint diseases at bay. Getting enough sunlight is also essential for your bones.

Essential Sunlight

Like we mentioned above, it is essential for the body especially bones to get enough sunlight for maintaining proper Vitamin D store. So, when you walk early mornings, the sun energy as mentioned in the Naturopathy is an important source of healing through natural energy. It also helps disinfect the body keeping your muscles and nerves toned.