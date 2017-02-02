World Cancer Day 2017: Superfoods that help curb the disease!

New Delhi: Cancer is considered as one of the most dreaded disease in the world. One needs to have healthy balanced diet to fight off this deadly disease.

Our daily habits, lifestyle choices, diet and physical activity adds to risk of getting the disease. Therefore, eating right and healthy food is very important to reduce the risk of developing cancer in the body.

Here are superfoods that help curb cancer which we all should know:

Broccoli

Broccoli contains high amount of antioxidants, fiber, flavonoids, etc that help in minimizing the destruction caused by free radical cells. The antioxidants present in it also decreases the growth of cancerous cells.

Grapes

Being a rich source of an antioxidant called resveratrol, this fruit is good for cancer as it keeps the disease from starting or spreading

Garlic

One should eat garlic regularly as it reduces the chance of developing the disease. The compound causing the pungent smell keeps the deadly disease forming substance away from forming in the body.

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables such as lettuce and spinach should be included in everyday diet as they are a good source of the antioxidants beta-carotene and lutein which helps in reducing growth of the cancer cells.

Berries

Start consuming lots of berries such as blueberries, blackberries and strawberries, as they contain an antioxidant called pterostilbene which has cancer-fighting properties that help keep the disease at bay.

Kiwi

Kiwi contains rich amount of Vitamin C which is a cancer-fighting antioxidant and neutralizes the effect of free radicals. The fruit also contains folates, carotenoids, vitamin E that help in reducing the effects of cancer and protects the body against the disease.