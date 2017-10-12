Aarushi-Hemraj double murder: Key highlights
New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday is likely to announce its judgement in the murder case of 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar.
Here are the key highlights of the case:
- Aarushi was found dead with her throat slit in the bedroom of her Noida residence on May 16, 2008.
- A day after, the body of Talwar's domestic help, Hemraj was also found on the terrace of their residence.
- Following the murder of Hemraj, Talwar's former domestic help Vishnu Sharma was named as the suspect.
- On May 23, Aarushi's father Rajesh Talwar was arrested for the twin murders.
- CBI took over the probe in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder on June 1.
- CBI arrested another domestic help of Rajesh Talwar, Krishna and later declared it a 'blind case'.
- The servants get a clean chit following a closure report submitted by CBI.
- A special court took cognisance of CBI report and charged Aarushi's parents with murder and destruction of evidence.