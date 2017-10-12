Aarushi-Hemraj double murder: Key highlights

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday is likely to announce its judgement in the murder case of 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar.

Here are the key highlights of the case:

- Aarushi was found dead with her throat slit in the bedroom of her Noida residence on May 16, 2008.

- A day after, the body of Talwar's domestic help, Hemraj was also found on the terrace of their residence.

- Following the murder of Hemraj, Talwar's former domestic help Vishnu Sharma was named as the suspect.

- On May 23, Aarushi's father Rajesh Talwar was arrested for the twin murders.

- CBI took over the probe in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder on June 1.

- CBI arrested another domestic help of Rajesh Talwar, Krishna and later declared it a 'blind case'.

- The servants get a clean chit following a closure report submitted by CBI.

- A special court took cognisance of CBI report and charged Aarushi's parents with murder and destruction of evidence.