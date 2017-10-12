Aarushi murder case: Rajesh, Nupur Talwar happy, say they've got justice

In a huge relief to Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted them in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi Talwar. Reacting to the verdict, Rajesh, Nupur Talwar said that they were happy and that they have got justice.

"Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are happy, and said that they have got justice," Dasna Jail jailor DR Maurya said.

The Allahabad High Court while giving out the order said that the parents cannot be held guilty of the murder on the basis of mere suspicion.

The verdict ends a nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering 14-year-old Aarushi. Nupur and Rajesh Talwar have been serving their sentence in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.

Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).