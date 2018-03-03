Assembly election results will change political landscape of northeast: Kiren Rijiju

Counting of votes for Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland is underway. With the trends showing a decent performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in Tripura and Nagaland, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the results will “change the political landscape of northeast”.

Expressing confidence that the BJP and its allies would form government in all three states, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Rijiju said that the results in the northeast will have its bearing on the national scene.

“The trends in all three states point to a new political direction, it will have an effect on national politics as well. We are confident of forming Govt in all three,” he said.

Earlier, CPM leader Brinda Karat said that they were confident that the Manik Sarkar government in Tripura would retain power in the state.

Meanwhile, trends in all 59 seats of Tripura showed the BJP-led NDA leading on 32 seats, crossing the half way mark, while the ruling Left Front was leading on 27 seats.

In Nagaland, the Naga People Front (NPF) was leading on 26 seats while the BJP was leading on 21 seats. Trends on 51 seats were available till the filing of the report.

The Congress, however, maintained its lead in Meghalaya, where it has been ruling for 10 years.