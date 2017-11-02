Himachal elections a chance to bid farewell to those who looted state: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of looting the state and said that people will show them the exit door in the assembly elections scheduled for next month.

Addressing a rally in Kangra, PM Modi said that the Congress government has failed on a number of development parameters. "The Chief Minister is embroiled in corruption and yet, the Congress manifesto says there will be zero tolerance for corruption. November 9 will give a chance to people to bid farewell to those who looted Himachal Pradesh," he said.

The Congress has been in power in the state under Virbhadra Singh since December of 2012. The CM faces charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as a Union Minister.

PM Modi trained his guns on accusations of corruption against Congress in the state and said the party is not being taken seriously anywhere. "Congress has now become a laughing club. It needs to introspect on why people are turning away from it across the country," he added.

Interestingly, Congress has most crorepati candidates in the upcoming elections - according to an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) into candidates' affidavit. The same report also finds BJP leads in number of candidates with criminal charges against them.