Message from Captain Kapil Kundu martyred in J&K firing: Life should be big instead of being long

Young Captain Kundu would have celebrated his 23rd birthday on February 10

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 05, 2018, 12:03 PM IST
Screenshot: Facebook profile of martyred Captain Kapil Kundu

NEW DELHI: In his Facebook profile intro, 22-year-old Captain Kapil Kundu wrote: “Life should be big instead of being long”.

Little did he know while writing it, his future will be closely intertwined with those very words.

On Sunday, four Indian soldiers, including Captain Kundu, were killed while four other persons were injured after Pakistan fired on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Young Captain Kundu, who hailed from Harayana's Gurugram, would have celebrated his 23rd birthday on February 10.

Other soldiers killed were 27-year-old Riflemen Ramavatar from Baraka village in Madhya Pradesh`s Gwalior, 23-year-old Subham Singh from J&K`s Kathua and 43-year-old Havilder Roshan Lal of J&K`s Samba.

"I am really proud that my father sacrificed his life for the nation," Abhinandan, son of Havaldar Roshan Lal.

 

 

Earlier on Sunday, two teenagers and a jawan were injured in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district in the shelling from across the border, a police official said.

''Pakistani forces opened unprovoked and heavy firing and shelling along LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district this evening,'' a senior army official said.

It was the second time in three days that the Pakistani Army has targeted Poonch, using automatic weapons and mortars.

 

With agency inputs

Tags:
LoCCaptain Kapil KunduRifleman RamavatarHavaldar Roshan LalGwaliorIndiam PakistanRajouri
