Jaish-e-Mohammad attacked BSF camp in Srinagar, admits Masood Azhar

New Delhi: China's claim of no evidence against Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has fallen flat on its face.

An audio clip accessed by 'Zee Media' exposes the JeM chief, in which he is heard admitting to JeM terrorists attacking BSF camp in Srinagar on October 3.

In the one-hour-45-minute long audio, Masood Azhar can be heard saying, “When the world says we will end this jihad, our men attack BSF camp in Srinagar.”

Azhar accepts giving hate speeches and training terrorists in Pakistan for suicide (fidayeen) missions with emotional blackmail in the name of religion for the last 17 years.

While hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, the Pathankot terror attack mastermind says both the leaders hate Islamist terrorists and want to kill us.

“When our ministers in the government (Pakistan) go abroad, some leaders across in international community ask them to kill us, in lieu of aid. But by the grace of 'Allah' we are alive,” Azhar said.

Masood Azhar’s recent speech was reportedly inside a mosque in Pakistan.

In an apparent reference to India, Azhar is heard saying that enemy country is frustrated.

He further took a dig at former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf, who had once vowed to eradicate Jaish from the country.

“Today Musharraf is nowhere in Pakistan, but JeM continues to exist. 'Allah' has saved us all,” Masood Azhar said.

Masood Azhar in the speech mostly indulges in brainwashing people in the name of God to join Jihad and attain martyrdom for the religion which is the most important aspect of life for success.

China again blocks US move for ban on Masood Azhar, India disappointed

China on November 2 again stymied India's efforts to impose an international ban on Azhar by vetoing a US resolution at the UN.

India on Thursday expresed "deep disappointment" with China's decision to block consensus on the listing of Masood Azhar on the UN-designated list of international terrorists.

A veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, China has repeatedly blocked India's move to put a ban on the JeM chief under the al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Council. In February this year, China had asked India to provide 'solid evidence' to back efforts to get JeM chief banned by the UN.

China had in August extended by three months it's technical hold on the proposal to list Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN after having blocked the move in February this year at the United Nations.

This is the second year in succession that China has blocked the resolution.

Last year, China had done the same to stall India's application before the same Committee.

China in the past had asked India to discuss the issue directly with Pakistan in order to reach an understanding of Azhar's listing.

Last year in March, China was the only member in the 15- nation UN organ to put a hold on India's application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi's bid to place Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban.