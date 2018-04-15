News at a glance: April 15, 2018

Here are the latest headlines of the day:

CWG 2018: Saina defeats Sindhu to win Gold in women's singles badminton final

Saina displayed some superb form to clinch a 21-18, 23-21 victory in the final. Read more



CWG 2018 Live updates, Day 11: India's doubles pair fighting for last gold at Gold Coast

Catch all the live updates from the final day of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Read more

CWG 2018: India bags one more Silver, medals tally goes up to 65

It's the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. Read more



US 'locked and loaded' if Syria tries chemical attack; Russian media warns of World War III

The statement issuing World War III warning appeared on Russian state media after UNSC rejected a resolution against US aggression in Syria. Read more



Gagan Shakti 2018: IAF tests long-range striking capabilities, Sukhoi jet refuelled mid-air

According to the IAF, the re-fuelling ensures “long-range striking capabilities”. Read more



Watch: Audience showers wads of notes as singer Kirtidan Gadhvi performs on stage

It was an unusual scene in Navsari in Gujarat when a singer, Kirtidan Gadhvi, performed on a stage full of notes. Read more

