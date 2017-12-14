News at a glance: December 14, 2017

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Roadshow, chants & cheers: Congress cries violation as Modi casts his vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cast his vote in Gujarat for assembly elections in his home state. He reached the polling booth at Ranip amid huge applause from a flood of people standing in line waiting for Modi to arrive. Read full report

2. Omar Abdullah trolls 'friend' Shashi Tharoor over 'impressive' English

On several occasions, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has bowled over people by the command over his English language. Not just in his speeches, the words used by him even in his tweets makes social media users go berserk looking for meanings. Read full report

3. Actor-filmmaker Neeraj Vora passes away

Bollywood actor- filmmaker Neeraj Vora, who had slipped into coma after suffering a massive heart-attack and a brain stroke in October 2016, breathed his last at 4 am on Thursday. He was admitted to the Criti Care hospital here. He was 54. Read full report

4. IAS officer goes missing in Delhi, cops get no clue from CCTV

An IAS officer in Delhi has gone missing after he went for a morning walk from his residence in Dwarka in Delhi. An official in the Indian civil account services, Jitendra Kumar Jha, left his residence in Shivali Apartment in sector 9 of Dwarka on Monday morning and has not returned yet. Read full report

5. Rohit Sharma helps Sri Lankan fan buy ticket to fly home for father's surgery

Rohit Sharma not only scores runs at a canter but also has a heart of gold, which best illustrates in the story of Mohamed Nilam. The Sri Lankan fan was visiting India to watch cricket when he got the news that his father was diagnosed with throat cancer. He had to fly back to Colombo urgently but didn't have enough money for a fresh ticket. Rohit got to know of it and paid for his travel. Read full report