No harm will be done, I have full faith in judicial system: Deepika Padukone on Padmavati controversy

She has been called names. There have been threats against her life. One man even offered Rs 5 crore for anyone who would behead her. Slightly flustered as she may be, Deepika Padukone is clear and sure about one thing - the courts will deliver her justice in the raging controversy over her latest film, 'Padmavati'.

In an exclusive interview to DNA's Meena Iyer, Padukone admits it is hard for her to fully articulate the emotional roller-coaster she is presently on. But she says the controversy over the film has taken a toll.

"As a woman, as an artiste, as someone who has worked and given two years of my life to this movie, I feel hurt, I feel angry. But I also think it is extremely funny that people are reacting like this to a film. I am feeling so many emotions at this point," Padukone told DNA during the interview at her heavily-guarded room at a Mumbai hotel.

"There is fraction (of people) out there who is doing what it is… I have full faith in the judicial system of our country. I know no wrong will be done," she added.

The toll of the controversy notwithstanding, Padukone says working on a film like 'Padmavati' comes with other costs too, which she has had to pay over the two years it has taken to make the film.

"When you work on a film like Padmavati, it deserves that kind of time. There are a lot of sacrifices there too. It is the sacrifice of giving up other films, it is the sacrifice of so many things. It is the sacrifice of giving up a social life; of family time. But, when I see the result it is all worth it," she said.

She also weighed in on what she thinks of the two latest posters of the film. "The posters are extraordinary. Chilling is what I think. It is my own special moment as an actor… In my opinion, 'Padmavati', especially in 3D, will be an experience worth savouring. It is much more than just a film.

'Padmavati' is not just the latest film of hers to be coming out. It also coincides with her 10-year mark in the ultra-competitive Bollywood. "It is great. Without sounding immodest, I must say I have worked very hard to be here today. I have earned whatever it is that I have today," she says.

But for Deepika Padukone, it has also been a circle of sorts, as far working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes. "To go back 10 years, our films 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Saawariya' released on the same day. At that point, I never believed that I could be his heroine. I didn't think I was his type; whatever that type is. These were all thoughts and assumptions in my own head," she says.

"Today, we have completed three films - 'Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela' (2013), 'Bajirao Mastani'(2015) and 'Padmavati' (2017) together. I cannot tell you how grateful I am to Sanjay for giving me this film," she adds.

'Padmavati' is mired in controversy, with some fringe outfits claiming to speak for the Rajput community taking umbrage over their perception of the portrayal of the queen in the film. They have raged against the yet-to-be-released film, and threatened to damage screens where it may be showing