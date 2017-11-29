November 29, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Arunachal Pradesh river turning black. Is China building a tunnel?

China might be conducting some heavy construction work in the Siang river, a major constituent of the Brahmaputra. Authorities have found that the water of Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh has mysteriously turned black. Read More

2. After Somnath temple row, Congress releases 3 pics to show Rahul Gandhi is Hindu

A major controversy broke out on Wednesday over Rahul Gandhi's visit to Somnath temple with the BJP questioning his faith, while the Congress hit back accusing the BJP of playing dirty politics and maintained he was a "devout Hindu". Read More

3. Taimur Ali Khan's latest balcony picture is breaking the internet!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one star kid we are doting on. The adorable ball of love is soon going to be a year old and reports of his first birthday celebration have already started doing the rounds. Read More

4. Mulayam's bahu Aparna Yadav dances to Ghoomar song from Padmavati, Karni Sena says she doesn't respect Rajputs

Shri Rajput Karni Sena has taken strong objection to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav's dancing to Ghoomar song from the Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati movie. Read More

5. Asian Kabaddi Championships: Male coach wears hijab to enter women's arena in Iran

Dorsa Derakhshani, a 19-year-old Iranian chess player, became centre of world attention last month after she joined the United States Chess Federation, months after learning that she was barred from playing for her homeland because she refused to wear a hijab. Read More