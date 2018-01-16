PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad on Wednesday

Ahmedabad: Gujarat is set to roll out the red carpet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad, which will begin from the city airport and end at the Sabarmati Ashram, a journey of eight kilometres.

Around 50 stages will be erected on the roadside along the stretch and people from different states of the country will welcome Netanyahu.

They will visit the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi stayed for a long time. The Prime Ministers will also inaugurate the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. They will then visit a Startup Exhibition and interact with innovators and Startup CEOs.

The two PMs will further dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Taluka, of Banaskantha district, through a video link. Both leaders will also address the gathering.

Afterwards, PM Modi and Netanyahu will visit the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad in Banaskantha district. They will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Date Palms at Kukama via a video link. The two leaders will also interact with farmers.

PM Modi and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe had also held a joint roadshow during the latter's visit here in September 2017. PM Modi had shown Abe and his wife around at the Sabarmati Ashram.

They had also spent some time at the Sabarmati Riverfront, developed during Modi's tenure as Gujarat CM. PM Modi had also accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping and his spouse to the riverfront during the latter's India visit in 2014.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu along with his wife Sara visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday. He was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport.

He was accorded a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists on his arrival at the airport. The dignitaries spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts.

Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday on a six-day visit.

(With PTI inputs)