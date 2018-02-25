हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani, Akhilesh Yadav and other politicos pay tributes to Sridevi

India’s first female superstar and legendary actress Sridevi died at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest in Dubai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 25, 2018, 15:28 PM IST
India’s first female superstar and legendary actress Sridevi died at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest in Dubai at around Saturday midnight. Reports of her death started coming in the wee hours of Sunday much to the shock and grief of all those who love the Indian film industry and the diva who made her mark not just in Bollywood, but south Indian film industry as well.

While Bollywood fraternity and her fans expressed complete disbelief over Sridevi’s sudden demise, political bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharam, expressed their shock and grief on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Here are tributes to the megastar from some of the politicos:

'Himmatwala', 'Mr India', 'Chandni' are some of her big hits. The actor in her second innings gave a heart-winning comeback with 'English Vinglish' in 2012.

In 2013, she was awarded Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian honour.

Sridevi was last seen in the film 'MOM' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye khanna.

