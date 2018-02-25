PM Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani, Akhilesh Yadav and other politicos pay tributes to Sridevi

India’s first female superstar and legendary actress Sridevi died at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest in Dubai at around Saturday midnight. Reports of her death started coming in the wee hours of Sunday much to the shock and grief of all those who love the Indian film industry and the diva who made her mark not just in Bollywood, but south Indian film industry as well.

While Bollywood fraternity and her fans expressed complete disbelief over Sridevi’s sudden demise, political bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharam, expressed their shock and grief on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Here are tributes to the megastar from some of the politicos:

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

Sridevi - a powerhouse of acting , a long journey embellished with success comes to a sudden end. My condolences to her loved ones and fans. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 25, 2018

Sad. She was brilliant in ‘English Vinglish’. Was a versatile actress. #Sridevi . Condolences. https://t.co/h1lwOcULI1 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) February 25, 2018

Saddened by the loss of Sridevi. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 25, 2018

A versatile performer, she acted in numerous Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Sridevi's many successes included the critically acclaimed Sadma, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah and Judaai. — Congress (@INCIndia) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of #Sridevi ji, a legend of Indian Cinema. May god give peace to her soul & strength to family, friends and fans. ॐ शांति — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) February 25, 2018

Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran actress #sridevi in Dubai.

My condolences to Shri Boney Kapoor and other family members.

She has immensely contributed to the development of Indian cinema. — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) February 25, 2018

Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran actress #sridevi.

My condolences to her family members. — Birender Singh (@ChBirenderSingh) February 25, 2018

My heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of legendary actress #Sridevi. Her lively presence in the films would be deeply missed. She would be always remembered for her contribution to the Indian cinema. #RIPSridevi — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 25, 2018

I deeply mourn the demise of sridevi . It’s great loss to entertain industry. — Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) February 25, 2018

'Himmatwala', 'Mr India', 'Chandni' are some of her big hits. The actor in her second innings gave a heart-winning comeback with 'English Vinglish' in 2012.

In 2013, she was awarded Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian honour.

Sridevi was last seen in the film 'MOM' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye khanna.