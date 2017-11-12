Rahul Gandhi says won't disrespect PM Modi, might spot faults in him

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that while he might spot faults by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he would never disrespect the position held by the latter.

Addressing a public meeting in Banaskantha in poll-bound Gujarat, the Congress leader said, “When Modi ji was in opposition, he used to speak with disrespect about Prime Minister.”

“That is the difference between us and them. No matter what Modi says about us, we will not go beyond certain point,” he added.

He said that the Congress party might disturb the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by spotting Modi’s faults but would never disrespect the Prime Minister of the country.

However, he went on to attack the Prime Minister saying, “But we speak the truth and this is a fact ki Gujarat mein vikas pagal ho gaya hai”.

The Gandhi scion also used the opportunity to clarify that his tweets on political issues are his own. He, however, consults a group of 3-4 people, who help in fine tuning his suggestion.

Several questions have been raised in the recent past over sudden change of tone in Rahul Gandhi’s tweet and also a spike in his retweets and followers.

This came a day after the Congress vice president reiterated his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Goods and Services Tax (GST), tweeting “India does not need a Gabbar Singh tax”.

“India does not need a Gabbar Singh Tax. We want a true GST. Congress, along with the people of India, fought for and ensured reduction in items in 28% bracket. Next we will fight for one rate, with a cap at 18%. If BJP doesn’t do it, Congress will,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. On Saturday, the first day of his visit, Rahul visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and Ambaji temple in Gandhinagar.

After arriving in Gujarat Saturday morning, Rahul Gandhi went straight to Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, and offered prayers to Lord Swaminarayan. He video of him praying at the temple was also shared on social media.