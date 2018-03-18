Rahul Gandhi's speech at Congress Plenary rhetoric of a loser: BJP

NEW DELHI: Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for mocking Narendra Modi-led Centre at the Congress plenary session on Sunday.

“It sounds like a rhetoric of a loser devoid of substance,” said senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Congress Party wants to identify itself with the Pandavas – the same party which questioned the fundamental existence of Lord Ram. It is the party which chooses to mock Hindus and Hindu rituals,” she added.

“Congress party is against technology. At the time when technology making lives easier and simpler here is the party which is against it because they don't believe in transparency,” said Sitharaman.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that said the poor in India are forced to live in a dreamland - “Modi's Maya” - created by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "India is the fastest growing economy but crores of youngsters have no jobs in hand," he said while speaking at the last day of the Congress plenary in Delhi on Sunday.

Reacting to the speech, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also called it “shameful.”

“Rahul Gandhi's rant was shameful. The way he spoke of judiciary was irresponsible,” said Prasad.

Earlier, Information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani said that Rahul Gandhi’s hatred for India is astonishing.

Mocking the Congress chief, Irani called the conference 'world’s longest coronation exercise'.

“Aadarniya (Respected) @RahulGandhi ji, if you are free from the world’s longest coronation exercise, I request you to read this article and enlighten yourself,” she tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, BJP president Amit Shah said that after election loss, the Congress party splits among themselves. However, “even after the worst defeat, our party (BJP) was never divided.”

घोर से घोर पराजय के बाद भी कभी हमारी पार्टी का विभाजन नहीं हुआ और A से Z तक कोई ऐसा अक्षर नहीं है जिसके नाम से कांग्रेस ना बनी हो, हर हार के बाद कांग्रेस का विभाजन हो जाता है। हम लोग, जनता की सेवा और राष्ट्र का सम्मान बढ़ाने के लिए राजनीति में हैं। pic.twitter.com/mdxJ6Ag1nP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 18, 2018

In the three-day 84th Congress plenary, being held for the first time since Rahul Gandhi took over the reins of the party, slogans of ‘Priyanka Gandhi zindabad’ and ‘Rahul Gandhi zindabad’ were raised. Over 3,000 delegates and more than 15,000 office bearers and party workers were invited for the session.