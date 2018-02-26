Sridevi death case: Here's all we know about Bollywood's first female superstar's demise

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi, who was the wife of noted film producer and distributor Boney Kapoor and mother of Janhvi and Khusi, died in a hotel in Dubai on Saturday night, plunging the entire country into a pall of gloom as her fans and admirers expressed shock and disbelief. The Padma Shri recipient was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.

Here's all that we know about the iconic actor's sudden and untimely demise.

-Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room and not because of cardiac arrest, her autopsy report has revealed. Sridevi's autopsy report was released by the Ministry of Health, UAE on Monday.

- According to UAE media, traces of alcohol were found in her body.

Forensic reports shows traces of alcohol found in #Sridevi's body, reports UAE's Gulf News. — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

-The autopsy report of the actor stated 'accidental drowning' as the reason for Sridevi's death.

-It had earlier been reported that Sridevi died due cardiac arrest.

-According to a Gulf News report, Sridevi was under the influence of alcohol and had lost her balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Under the influence of alcohol, #Sridevi lost her balance, fell into the bathtub and drowned, reports UAE's Gulf News — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

-Dubai Media office stated that Sridevi's case file has been forwarded to the Dubai Public Prosecution to take the necessary legal steps.

-"Following completion of the post-mortem, Dubai Police said that the death of the actress occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following the loss of consciousness. Dubai Police confirms that the case file has been forwarded to the Dubai Public Prosecution to take the necessary legal action as is the case in such cases," Dubai Media Office had tweeted.

-Sridevi was found unconscious in the bathroom of her room at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel late on Saturday night.

-She was rushed to the nearby Rashid Hospital but pronounced dead on admission.

-Gulf News reported that Dubai Police has given the forensic report to her family and to the Indian Consulate representative and the actor's body has been released for embalming.

-There is still uncertainty as to when her mortal remains would arrive in Mumbai.

-Indian officials and family members of Sridevi are awaiting necessary certificates from the Dubai authorities to start the process of repatriating her mortal remains, at least two officials confirmed.

"We need a forensic certificate, death certificate and embalming certificate before the process of embalming the body begins. Unless these processes are completed, we will not be in a position to give a firm time for the repatriation of the body," an official from the Consulate General of India told PTI.

-Sridevi was in Dubai along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding ceremony.

-The entire Kapoor family was there last week.

-Her elder daughter Janhvi, couldn't attend the wedding because of prior work commitments.

-Sridevi's mortal remains are likely to reach Mumbai late night.

-Her last rites will most likely be performed Tuesday.

Born in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu on August 13, 1963, Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film "Thunaivan". That marked the beginning of a journey in filmdom that saw her work across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi productions, leading her to become one of the most formidable actresses of the 1980s and 1990s in Bollywood -in fact, the only female "superstar" the industry has seen.

She is remembered for her performances in some of the iconic Bollywood films like "Mr. India", "Nagina", "Sadma", "ChalBaaz", "Chandni", "Khuda Gawah", among many others in different Indian languages.

The Padma Shri recipient, who made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with "English Vinglish" after a long break of 15 years, was last seen in "Mom" in 2017.